Ignore petition to remove Ashanti Regional Chief Imam – Zongo youth to Zongo Chiefs

General News of Thursday, 23 November 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Concerned Youth of Zongo in Kumasi Metropolis in the Ashanti region have called on the Council of Zongo Chiefs in Ashanti region to reject a petition filed by some concerned young Muslims seeking the removal of Ashanti regional Chief Imam, Sheik Abdul Mumin Haroun from his position.



The Coalition of Zongo Intellectuals cited recent remarks he made in an interview with GHone TV where he allegedly told a lie about former president John Mahama for entering the Kumasi Central Mosque with his shoes with a political tone.



They expressed concern that such comments may undermine the perceived political neutrality of the Imam’s office hence his removal.



However, a Muslim Youth group affiliated to the NPP has rejected the call insisting the regional chief Imam said nothing wrong in the interview he granted to GHone TV in response to member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram Sam George’s attack on Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s frequent visit to Christian congregations as a Muslim, describing him as a “religious prostitute”.



For a week now, some members of the Ashanti Muslim community in Kumasi have been questioning the political neutrality of Sheik Abdul Mumin Haroun on his alleged public attack on former President John Dramani Mahama.



In the interview the Chief Imam warned to sack NDC leaders from the mosque any time they make an attempt to seek for prayer support in line with political party activities if Sam George fails to retract his statement and apologize to the Vice President.



This compelled the Coalition of Zongo Intellectuals to petition the Council of Zongo Chief and elders to remove him from post for allegedly lying about the NDC flag bearer for entering into mosques with shoes.



However, responding to the Coalition of Zongo Intellectuals petition Concern Zongo Youth group called for rejection of the petition.



The group commended the Ashanti regional Chief Imam for setting up peace council in the Zongo Community which has resolved majority of chieftaincy dispute in their communities.