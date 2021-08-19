'Ignore our Secretary's unilateral list of improperly elected executives' – PNC Chairman to EC

Politics of Thursday, 19 August 2021

The Chairman of the People’s National Convention, Mr. Moses Dani Baah, has written to the Electoral Commission, declaring as “null and void”, a list of allegedly “improperly elected” national executives forwarded to the election management body by the party’s General Secretary, Janet Asana Nabla, for which reason she asked the EC to consider them as unrecognized leaders of the party.



In her letter to the EC dated Monday, August 16, 2021, the General Secretary said the party, on 30 September 2020, held a Congress in all the 16 regions of the country simultaneously, to conduct an election for its national executives



The letter said in accordance with Articles 41 and 42 of the party’s constitution as amended in 2015, the following individuals went unopposed and were not properly elected:



Deputy General Secretary:



1. Yakub Farukhdeen



2. Jacob Amoako



Deputy National Organiser:



1. Francis Daasu



2. Saeed Abdul Moomin



Treasurer:



1. Emmanuel A. Akannae



Deputy Women Organiser:



1. Christiana Fugah



Youth Organiser:



Mark Arko Ewusi



Deputy Youth Organiser



Prince Agyemang Dua



Communication Secretary:



Issahaque Awudulai



The General Secretary’s letter stated further that owing to this, the party is unable to state which people properly occupy the first and second deputy portfolios.



She also noted that the Communication Secretary to the party is supposed to be appointed as instructed by Article 57 of the party’s constitution.



“Due to the above discrepancies that contravene the PNC constitution, the party’s regional chairmen, who constitute an integral part of the National Executive Committee, are asking the above officeholders to step aside until such a time that a proper election is conducted”, the letter said.



However, in a counter-correspondence to the EC dated Wednesday, 18 August 2021, the Chairman of the party, Mr. Dani Baah, said the author of the first letter “acted unilaterally and arbitrarily without recourse to the party, rendering her letter and the decision intended to be conveyed to you null and void”.



“The PNC will, at all times, abide by the time-tested rules and regulations that govern its operations as a political party”, the Chairman’s letter said.



Read the Chairman’s letter in full below:



18th August 2021.



THE CHAIRPERSON



ELECTORAL COMMISSION



GHANA



RIDGE-ACCRA



Dear Madam,



RE: THE FOLLOWING INDIVIDUALS SHOULD NOT BE RECOGNISED AS OCCUPANTS OF THEIR RESPECTIVE POSITIONS



I bring you warm greetings from the leadership and entirety of the People’s National Convention (PNC).



The party has taken notice of a letter purporting to be coming from us to your office on the above subject matter, which is quite surprising and amazing.



We wish to put on record that the party has not, at any level or forum, taken such a decision or instructed anyone or group of people to issue such a directive to your good offices.



As a political party in good standing, we are not oblivious of the very many different ways by which executives can be elected for the party, one of which is by consensus through which the said officers were elected after having filed unopposed at the close of nominations.



We, therefore, want to reiterate that the said executives mentioned in that letter were validly elected and shall continue to hold their positions as such.



The author of the letter acted unilaterally and arbitrarily without recourse to the party, rendering her letter and the decision intended to be conveyed to you null and void.



The PNC will, at all times, abide by the time-tested rules and regulations that govern its operations as a political party.



Please do accept our usual compliments of the highest order.



Thank you



......... signed.................



Hon Moses Dani Baah



National Chairman