Ignore inhuman, defamatory publications aimed at me - Hassan Zein

General News of Monday, 18 July 2022

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

Businessman Hassan Zein, through his legal advisors, has sent a word of caution to persons and media houses that have over the last couple of months made publications and pronouncements aimed at tarnishing his hard-won reputation.



The Ghanaian businessman says these publications are done by faceless persons who have vowed to destroy his image in the minds of right-thinking people.



In a release by M&N Solicitors, the legal representatives of Mr Zein, they beckoned the general public and the international business and governance community to ignore the several inhuman defamatory publications aimed by the wrong and wicked minds at his person for no good reasons



Find the release from M&N Solicitors below





PROTECTION OF REPUTATION



The legal Counsel of MR HASSAN ZEIN, a Ghanaian Businessman and Philanthropist wishes to register a CEASE and DESIST to Individuals and or group of persons behind the atrocious peddling of malicious FALSEHOOD aimed at defaming his hard earned public and corporate reputations at both local and international levels.



These defamatory publications which are digital, electronic and Print media in nature and form include:



A West African Foreign Media: A Malian national print and electronic media used by a faceless Cartel to publish what was believed to be a news with very horrendous defamatory publications on Mr Zein's person for Months. A very forceful legal battle in a Malian High Court of Justice ruled, sentenced and jailed the TOGUNA Editor-in-chief of that newspaper for slander and woefully defaming Mr Zein purely on lie refusing to state who was behind this very act.



Currently in Ghanaian High Courts for Defamation with highly inhuman and unacceptable publications :



* A popular Ghanaian blogger on his Facebook pages and other media reports.



* A Malian of Arab descent, currently wanted by the police on social media by many countries around the world



* A Private Television Owner on his TV show



* A highly orchestrated scheme by an immigrant family and a Fake Ghanaian lawyer exposed.



Tired of these costly yet health deteriorating and psychologically damaging endeavours MR HASSAN ZEIN is by this notice warning any such persons as may be behind or planning to do similar damages to CEASE and DESIST immediately as it effects bring generations hereafter needless pain. The Highest Court of Justice would be sought to defend and restore the needful should any would-be perpetrators engage in same.





We advise persons, organisations and governments and the whole world to ignore such foolish and useless acts of injustice.



M&N Solicitors. 71-75 Uxbridge RoadEaling W5 5SL

London United Kingdom