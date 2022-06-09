Ignore false videos of alleged plastic rice in Ghana – FDA

General News of Thursday, 9 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

FDA disputes presence of plastic rice on Ghanaian market



FDA explains cause of bouncy property of rice



FDA calls on public to disregard viral plastic rice videos



The Food and Drugs Authority has asked members of the Ghanaian public to disregard reports of some supposed plastic rice been sold on the market.



According to the Authority, the call comes on the back of a similar report about five years ago when some videos were shared across social media platforms alleging the presence of plastic rice on the market.



The FDA in a statement issued on Thursday, June 9, 2022, said it established through investigations that the rice brands available on the Ghanaian market since 2017 when the allegations first came up are all authentic and do not pose any harm to the public.



“In 2017, the FDA on the basis of these videos, investigated the claims and issued a press statement denying the existence of plastic rice."



“As part of that investigation, and through our nationwide market surveillance activities, the Authority obtained random samples and subsequently requested members of the public to assist our investigations by either submitting samples of the alleged plastic rice or giving information of where they could be found."



“The samples received were subjected to laboratory analyses. Results from the analyses showed that all the samples were in fact authentic rice and not plastic as perceived by the public,” the Authority said.



Explaining the basis of some of the claims made in the viral videos, the FDA disputed that the samples seen in the viral videos could be said to be plastic rice as “the physical and chemical properties of plastics are such that they cannot be cooked into edible food. This is because plastic cannot absorb water and does not mix with water.”



“The texture of each variety of rice depends on the nature of the starch content. Starch is mainly made up of amylose and amylopectin. The ratio of amylose to amylopectin determines the texture of rice. Amylopectin is responsible for the sticky nature of rice. This character of the starch in rice makes cooked rice grains stick together and allows it to be formed into a ball that can bounce off hard surfaces as depicted in some of the videos on social media. Amylose is responsible for the gummy nature of rice and therefore adds to the bouncy property of the rice when made into balls,” the authority added.



In cautioning the public about the resurge in the circulation of the videos, the FDA said it “wishes to inform the public that the videos on the alleged plastic rice are false and must be ignored. The public should be assured that the FDA will continue to monitor the quality and safety of the varieties of rice on the market, both local and imported, to safeguard public health and safety.”



