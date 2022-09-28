Ignore claims NDC had no social intervention programmes – Opoku-Agyemang

General News of Wednesday, 28 September 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The 2020 running mate to former president John Dramani Mahama, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has called on Ghanaians to treat with disdain claims by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had no single social intervention programme while in government.



"Please... please... does the Vice President and his cohorts in the New Patriotic Party know what social intervention is?" she questioned.



"As a party, we reduced the textbook ratio at the primary schools and doubled the number of textbooks to a child at the basic school level," she said.



She explained that the NDC built E-blocks across the country and the NPP out of ignorance said it was built in the bush.



She corrected the notion that no school was built in town saying, "many of the schools in town today have all suffered encroachment."



"Progressively, free education was a social intervention if they care to know," she added.



The first female Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast was speaking in an interview with Mr Emmanuel Quarshie (The Hitman) the host of Ghana Yensom morning show on Accra 100.5 FM on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.



In her view, the NPP and Dr Bawumia do not know what social intervention is. She said "the NDC transformed polytechnics into technical universities to develop lower and middle-level skills and to offer technical support to add value."



"As a party, we developed the Technical and Vocational Education (TVET) concept which the NPP has taken to town," she noted.



These, she said, were the list of social intervention programmes the NDC introduced.



According to her, the NDC transformed teacher training colleges into colleges of education to add value to teaching.