Ignore claims I said Akufo-Addo won’t make it to Heaven – Ablakwa

Politics of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has denied saying President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will not make it to Heaven because he is constructing a national cathedral.



According to Mr. Ablakwa, those allegations are “malicious and ridiculous”.



“All those who have cared to listen to me on the matter in issue will attest to the fact that I have been consistent about the blatant constitutional violations, a flagrant breach of procurement laws, and misplaced priorities at this time of excruciating economic crisis those have been my paramount focus as MP, conscious of my constitutional mandate,” Mr. Ablakwa said in a Facebook post.



“As Christians, the Biblical injunction is not to judge others, and to work out our own salvation; I am not one to ever pontificate on who qualifies to make it to Heaven or Hell,” he added.



He noted that it is almost blasphemous for mischievous elements to portray him as the gatekeeper in Heaven or the custodian of the Book of Life for that matter.



“The juvenile attempts to malign the messenger instead of responding to the germane issues which are of enormous public interest cannot provide a cover for the egregious and ungodly legal violations that have been occasioned with impunity under the guise of fulfilling the President’s personal pledge to the Almighty.”



Mr. Ablakwa has been a major critic of the President for spending tax payer’s money to build a national cathedral.



In a recent exposé, has alleged that on 29th October 2020, a few weeks before the national elections, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, acting on a request by President Akufo-Addo’s Chief of Staff, authorized the release of GHS142,762,500.00 for national cathedral planned activities.



According to Mr. Ablakwa, contrary to legal requirements, the government concealed “this ginormous GHS142.7million from Parliament as they deliberately failed to disclose this item as part of their expenditure returns of 2020 during the 2021 budget consideration in Parliament.”



This 2020 cathedral expenditure, Mr. Ablakwa noted, was also kept away from the Auditor-General in his 2020 audit.



In a Facebook post, the lawmaker said so far, adding this latest exposé to his previous leaks, the Akufo-Addo government has spent GHS199,832,603.00 of taxpayer funds on a cathedral which was originally presented to Ghanaians as a personal pledge to God that will not be executed with taxpayer funds.



Digging into the tons of documents, Mr. Ablakwa stated that many more millions have been paid illegally which “we shall continue to put out to the glory of God and in the overall national interest. On a further scarier note, the figures we are currently reviewing do not look like anything near a seed capital.”



He said this GHS200million cathedral gate has turned out to be the biggest presidential scandal in Ghana’s entire history.



He described as terribly shocking how President Akufo-Addo and his men could engage in “such ungodly, illegal and insensitive conduct.”



In the name of a cathedral project, Mr. Ablakwa again alleged that a corrupt slush fund has been created to siphon taxpayer funds from the suffering masses on the blind side of Parliament, the Auditor-General, CSOs, and other accountability systems.



“Instructively, these illegal diversions took place when the government was engaged in massive vote-buying to win the 2020 elections; it was also the period COVID-19 had peaked and placed enormous pressure on our health delivery as many Ghanaians died, and yet President Akufo-Addo claimed he couldn’t find the resources to fulfill his Agenda 111 pledge of building new hospitals,” he stated.



“I have no doubt in my mind that was Jesus Christ to return to Earth at this moment, He will pick up His whip again and visit Ghana’s cathedral construction site as He did to those who corrupted His Temple in Jerusalem,” Mr. Ablakwa added.