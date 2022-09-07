Ignore attempts by Mahama to denigrate the judiciary - Former NPP organizer to Ghanaians

Regional News of Wednesday, 7 September 2022

Source: K Peprah

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region says Ghana’s judicial system remains among the best in the world.



He has asked Ghanaians to ignore ‘calculated attempts’ by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to denigrate the judiciary.



Mr Yaw Dabie Mensah Appiah, a former organiser of the NPP in the then Brong-Ahafo Region said this in an interview with newsmen at Odumase in the Sunyani West Municipality.



Reacting to recent criticisms of the judiciary by former President John Dramani Mahama, Mr Mensah said it was unfair for the former President to ‘instigate and incite the populace against the judiciary”.



As a former President, he said Mr Mahama 'has to know better and must therefore not allow his power drunk to sway him and his cohorts to attack the judiciary blindly, because that will not augur well for a nation that cherishes the rule of law'.



“In fact, the good people of Ghana must not forget that it was the same former President Mahama who showered praises on the judiciary when the judges passed a verdict in favour of the NDC in the 2021 Election petition”, Mr Mensah added.



“The fact that Mr Mahama and his NDC presented a weaker case at the Supreme Court on the Election 2020 and got humiliated doesn't mean the judiciary is partial or corrupt”, he stated.



Mr. Mensah said Ghana’s politics had moved from attacks to campaign-based issues, and asked the NDC to center their campaigns on issues of development.



“Ghanaians are now enlightened and we expect the NDC, led by Mr Mahama to outline what the NDC can do differently to stabilize the cedi, and turn the fortunes of the nation round”, he added.