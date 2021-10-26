Ignore Mahama’s untruths, military did not influence 2020 election results - EC

General News of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The EC has disputed claims by former President John Dramani Mahama that the Military was used to influence and declare results of the 2020 General Elections in favour of the ruling New Patriotic Party.



Deputy Chair of the Electoral Commission (EC), Bossman Asare, reacting to the allegation said, at no point was the Military used in the declaration of the 2020 election results.



Speaking at a press conference held at the electoral commission’s headquarters on Monday, October 25, 2021, Asare stated that the election results declared by the EC were similar to the results announced by the media houses.



“Ladies and gentlemen, the former president has also alleged that the military influenced the declaration and announcement of the election results, this is also false.



“It never happened. Nowhere did the military influence the declaration of the election results. It is not true.



"The media and other observers also picked their data right from the ground and the collation centers and the results were no different from what the EC declared.



“It is important to note that all the major networks collated their own results, and it was the same as was the EC declared,” Dr. Asare noted.



“We call on the good people of Ghana to disregard the allegation of military influencing the declaration and announcement of the election result by the former president as it is false and untrue.



Background



Former President, John Dramani Mahama, had alleged that the deployment of military personnel to collation centres forced some electoral officers to declare results in favour of the NPP during the 2020 polls.



Speaking on Global FM in Ho during his “Thank You” tour to the Volta Region, the former president said the polls were not credible, transparent, free and fair as the EC claimed.



In his view, the EC organized the worst polls in Ghana’s history with the support of the Military.



“But for a lot of scheming that took place, the NDC would have won the election. I do believe that we did win, but a lot of things went untoward and so even though power did not come into our hands, it does not mean we do not have the prospects of winning.”