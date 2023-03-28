Ignorance and misinformation – Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha

General News of Tuesday, 28 March 2023

Despite Media journalist, Afia Pokuaa alias Vim Lady has described as an epic level of ignorance and misinformation in Ghana following public reactions to the lightning of Ghana’s seat presidency with colours of the United States and Ghana flags.



As part of the visit by US Vice President, Kamala Harris to Ghana, the Jubilee House on Monday, March 27, 2023, was lit with colours of the Ghana and American flag.



However, some critics miconstrued the incident instead claiming that the two flags put side by side reflected the rainbow colours of the LGBTQ+ movement, going on to claim that the whole episode was an attempt to propagate homosexuality in the country.



But reacting to this in a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, Afia Pokuaa attributed the criticism to ignorance and misinformation while bitterly lamenting the fixation of Ghanaians on otherwise trivial matters instead of productive issues.



“The level of IGNORANCE and MISINFORMATION in this country is at an epic level. How can anyone say that the jubilee house has been draped with LGBTQ+ colours yet the same people were jubilating when the Burj Khalifa in Dubai was lit with Ghana colours????? Seriously? It doesn't take you taking an international relations class to understand these basic things oh?



"Ghana has moved from producing tires, batteries, and glass to a state where we can't even produce commercial starch from cassava and this is the issue that we are focusing on. ASSUMING IT WAS RAINBOW COLORS, SO GOD DIDN'T CREATE THE RAINBOW AFTER THE NOAH FLOOD EH," she added.







Meanwhile, the US vice president during a joint address with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday raised human rights concerns about the anti-homosexuality bill currently before Parliament.



“Let me be clear about where we stand. First of all, for the American press who are here, you know that a great deal of work in my career has been to address human rights issues, equality issues across the board including those related to the LGBT community.



“And I feel very strongly about the importance of supporting the freedom and supporting and fighting for equality among all people and that all people be treated equally.



“I will also say that this is an issue that we consider and I consider to be a human rights issue and that will not change,” she stressed.



In response to the subject, President Akufo-Addo assured that government had through the Attorney General made significant input into the legislation.



He said that the anti-LGBT bill, which was championed by “only a hand full of MPs”, is currently being considered by Parliament.



Akufo-Addo added that even if the bill is passed, it will still have to be ratified by him.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







Meanwhile, catch up on the concluding part of Francis Addai-Nimoh's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:











