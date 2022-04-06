You are here: HomeNews2022 04 06Article 1509419

General News of Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

'If your fundamentals are weak, foreign media will expose you' – Manasseh to Akufo-Addo

Manasseh Azure Awuni and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Manasseh Azure Awuni and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Addo grants an interview to BBC

Speaks on the economy, taxation, coups etc.

Manasseh rates Akufo-Addo poor

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has commented on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s recent interview on the BBC.

Manasseh observed that the President was evading critical media outlets back home but whenever he grants an interview to global news outlets, he is more often than not exposed.

“You can evade all the critical media here, but if your fundamentals are weak, the foreign media will still expose you,” he wrote in a social media post.

The post was his third stern critique of the President’s performance in the said interview which spanned a number of issues from the economy, taxation and democratic developments within the ECOWAS subregion.

An earlier post had suggested that the President had thrown his Vice under the bus in answering a question on taxation.

“Dr. Bawumia sees them as poor people who should not be taxed. Akufo-Addo sees them as "an industry" that must be milked. Poor DMB!” his post read.

Akufo-Addo’s performance in the BBC interview attracted varied reactions, even though on social media, critical voices dominated the exchanges about how he fared.

The President has usually granted media interviews during his regional tours but it is widely held that his interview on foreign networks has often tested him as compared to those granted to local outlets.

