If you were unaware of our KIA project then terrorists can easily invade Ghana – McDan to GACL

Mr. Daniel McKorley McDan has said for Ghana Airport authorities to say they were unaware of the development of a Private Jet Terminal after several months shows Ghana could be invaded without their knowledge.



This is according to a spokesperson for McDan, Mr Jeffery Tetteh who spoke on 505 on Class91.3FM on Tuesday, 1 February 2022 monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



His reaction follows a tussle between the McDan Aviation and The Yaw Kwakwa‐led Ghana Airport Company Limited over the opening of a Private Jet Terminal by the former.



The GACL said there is no guarantee of safety standards as they were not involved in the process.



Reacting to this development, the McDan spokesman said:



“Indeed, if they (GACL) did not know there was work going on there, it tells you and me that there is a possibility of terrorist activity that can happen in the airport and they wouldn’t know.”



“We saw letters flying about which were reportedly circulated before the programme, which we didn’t see saying that Dr McKorley and his private jet terminal had flouted aviation rules…. It came as a surprise to us because works have been ongoing at the terminal for quite some time now and for several months, developments have been going on there and I am surprised the authorities at the Ghana Airport Company Limited claim they did not know what was happening”. He explained.



He added: “.. a businessman has been working there for some time, developing this private jet terminal, which, at the end of the day, is going to boost the economy of this country and they are claiming they did not know he was doing something there until the day the terminal was launched that they got to know?”



“This comes to me as a surprise but we are not going to fight the government over this, we’re not going to make any noise, all we are saying is that we await the decision that will come from the government itself, from the minister of aviation and then we’ll take it up from there,” he added.



