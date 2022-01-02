If you want to arrest us, go and arrest all the fetish priests - Salifu Amoako dares IGP

General News of Sunday, 2 January 2022

Salifu Amoako prophesies as against warning by police



Do not be afraid, Salifu Amoako tells fellow prophets



The prophetic is like the wind, says Salifu Amoako



The Founder and Leader of Alive Chapel International, Archbishop-elect Salifu Amoako, has dared the Inspector General of Police, COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, to first of all arrest all the fetish priests in the country before he comes threatening prophets in the country.



He explained that if the Ghana Police Service, through its intention to control prophecies, wants this arrangement to stand, then people who practice as mallams and fetish priests should equally be arrested.



Speaking to his congregation during his first Sunday in 2022, the prophet said that there is no way anyone can control prophecies because just as the wind, prophecies cannot be controlled.



“Prophetic word is like a wind; you don’t tell the wind where it should go. Nobody will intimidate the prophet. Thus says the Lord of hosts, nobody in this land - if you want to see the anger of God, and if you want to see massive destruction, destroy the prophets and you will see what will come,” he said.



He, therefore, called on his fellow prophets not to be afraid of any threats or warnings from the police, adding that not even the IGP can tell them not to prophecy.



He added that even if it gets to the worse, lawyers who are also Christians and know that the prophetic office is an important department of the church, will be there to argue out their cases for them.



“All the prophets, don’t be afraid of the threats of men. Be afraid of God than what men can do to you. No IGP can tell us not to prophesy. There are Christians who are judges. There are lawyers who are Christians and they know the prophetic is part of the five-fold ministry. We’ll bring lawyers to defend us,” he stated.



Archbishop-elect Salifu Amoako thereby dared the IGP and the Ghana Police Service, for that matter, to then begin arresting fetish priests as well if that is the plan because they will not be cowed into living by their dictates.



"Nobody can tell us not to prophecy. If you want to arrest us, go and arrest all the fetish priests; go and arrest all the mallams. As for us, we are for signs, we are for wonders, the righteous is bold as a lion,” he dared.



The Ghana Police Service had, ahead of the December 31, 2021, all night services to be held in churches across the country, warned against prophets who would seek to plant fear in people through their prophecies.



“We want to caution that under Ghanaian law, it is a crime for a person to publish or reproduce a statement, rumour or report which is likely to cause fear and alarm to the public or to disturb the public peace, where that person has no evidence to prove that the statement, rumour or report is true."



“It is also a crime for a person, by means of electronic communications service, to knowingly send a communication that is false or misleading and likely to prejudice the efficiency of life-saving service or to endanger the safety of any person,” a statement Ghana Police Service said.