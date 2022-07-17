If you starve the grassroots, they will vote against you - Ken Agyapong on John Boadu’s defeat

Politics of Sunday, 17 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, has suggested that the defeat of General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu, should be a wake-up for the leadership of the party.



According to the Member of Parliament (MP), the lesson the party must learn is that they can not continue to take the grassroots of the NPP for granted.



Speaking after the declaration of the 2022 NPP national executive election results at the Accra Sports Stadium, Agyapong said that the leaders of the party cannot neglect the grassroots and run to them at the last minute for their support.



“The voice of the voiceless (has spoken) and me people, I told them that if you starve the grassroots and you come to them at the last minute, they will vote against.



“… and I have said it serval times, no authority will change the grassroots because, you didn’t know them and when you want power you know them - they will vote against you.



“… and the signal is clear to every senior member of this party, not to come openly and raise hands. The 16 regional chairmen should be ashamed of themselves because they could not decide for the party," he said.



The NPP national executive elections ended with a shock as Justin Frimpong Kodua, the Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), defeated John Boadu to emerge as the General Secretary.



JFK, as he is popularly known polled 2,837 votes, with John Boadu trailing behind him with 2,524 votes.



Also, after eyeing the NPP chairmanship position five times, Stephen Ayensu Ntim has finally been elected the chairman of the governing party.



He polled 4,014 votes to beat his contenders. Ntim served as the party’s first Vice Chairman between 2001 and 2005.



Watch Ken Agyapong’s interview below:















IB/BOG