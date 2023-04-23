You are here: HomeNews2023 04 23Article 1753997

Politics of Sunday, 23 April 2023

If you slap me, I’ll slap you back – NPP National Youth Organizer

NPP National Youth Organiser, Salam Mustapha play videoNPP National Youth Organiser, Salam Mustapha

The Bible says in Matthew 5:39 that "...if anyone slaps you on the right cheek, turn to him the other also"

However, Salam Mohammed Mustapha, the National Youth Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) seems to disagree with this verse.

Reacting to recent incendiary comments in the political arena during a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' Salam said: "As National Youth Organiser if you hit me, I will hit you back. If you slap me, I won't turn the other cheek, I will slap you back"

