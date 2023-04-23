If you slap me, I’ll slap you back – NPP National Youth Organizer

Politics of Sunday, 23 April 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Bible says in Matthew 5:39 that "...if anyone slaps you on the right cheek, turn to him the other also"



However, Salam Mohammed Mustapha, the National Youth Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) seems to disagree with this verse.



Reacting to recent incendiary comments in the political arena during a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' Salam said: "As National Youth Organiser if you hit me, I will hit you back. If you slap me, I won't turn the other cheek, I will slap you back"



Listen to him in the video below:



