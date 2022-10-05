‘If you’re a man, please try to suck a breast’ this October - Health expert

Health News of Wednesday, 5 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Health expert and CEO of Chartma Herbal Health Centre, Charity Twumasi Ankrah, has encouraged men to frequently suck the breast of their spouses.



Charity Twumasi Ankrah explained that men must suck the breast of their spouses often because it is very important in the prevention of breast cancer, myjoyonline.com reports.



He added that even if for nothing at all, men should ensure that they suck the breast of their spouse this October, as it is the breast cancer awareness month.



“Breastfeeding your baby is very important as a woman. That’s why if a woman has not given birth, it is a worry because, at the end of the day, the breast must be sucked.



“If you’re a man, please try as much as possible, even if you haven’t done it before, for this month of breast cancer awareness, try to suck a breast,” she is quoted to have said on Joy News.



She, however, noted that sucking should not be done every day but once in a while.



She added that men should also avoid squeezing the breasts of their partners because it causes pain and “it (the breast) is not a balloon.”



Touching on breast cancer, Twumasi Ankrah urged women, who have been infected, not to be afraid of cutting the affected breast off.



“Having breast cancer in one breast is not a death warrant. I should be able to take the one that is affected off so I can have my life. It wouldn’t be comfortable to take all two off, but I have to be ok to take one off,” she noted.



