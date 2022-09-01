If you offend judges, you offend God and yourself - Yaw Adomako Baafi cautions Mahama

General News of Thursday, 1 September 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former acting Communications Director for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Adomako Baafi, has lambasted Ex-President John Dramani Mahama for claiming the image of the Judiciary is sinking, thereby calling for a new Chief Justice.



The former President resented the current leadership of the Judiciary, saying, “so badly has the image of our Judiciary deteriorated that many of our citizenry openly make mockery of our justice system and of our justices. The phrase ‘Go to Court’ is these days met with derisive laughter, instead of hope that one will truly get justice”.



“There is, therefore, the urgent need for the Ghanaian Judiciary to work to win the trust and confidence of the citizenry, and erase the widely held perception of hostility and political bias in legal proceedings at the highest courts of the land.”



"Unfortunately, we have no hope that the current leadership of our Judiciary can lead such a process of change. We can only hope, that a new Chief Justice will lead the process to repair the broken image that our Judiciary has acquired over the last few years,” he emphasized while speaking at the 2nd Annual Lawyers Conference of the party on Sunday, August 28.



Yaw Adomako Baafi, speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, labeled Mr. Mahama's claims as a "defeatist approach".



According to him, the former President is overdoing what from his submissions could be translated as a verbal assault on the Judiciary.



Quoting Ghana's first President Dr. Kwame Nkrumah as saying "freedom without law is anarchy", Yaw Adomako Baafi cautioned him (Mahama) to be wary of his utterances.



"If you offend the Judges, you offend God and yourself," he said.



