If you lose morals, you’ve lost capacity to rule – Nana Kobina Nketsia V

General News of Wednesday, 2 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

The Omanhene (Paramount Chief) of Esikado, Nana Kobina Nketsia V, has eulogized the late Professor John Evans Atta Mills.



He said Prof Mills was highly moral in all his dealings in his personal life as well as when he was the Vice President and President of Ghana..



He asked all leaders to be particular about their morals otherwise they will lose the capacity to rule.



“If you want to know people you have to know them by their routes, Character always matters, it is something we forget, a persons character sines and what we saw Prof both as a Vice President and as president was a man of character.



“Once we lose the moral end, once you lose the moral authority, you lose you have lost the capacity to rule and Prof always had that morality about him in his behaviour, in his discussions.



Former Minister of Youth and Sports, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah also celebrated his former boss saying, he achieved a lot during his short term as President of Ghana.



Mr Afriyie Ankrah noted that it was under Professor Mills that Ghana archived the highest economic growth in the world, 14 per cent.



He described this as unprecedented.



Speaking in an interview with TV3 on the sidelines of the launch of the John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Heritage at the Cedi Conference Centre at the University of Ghana on February 1 2022, under the theme: “The man John Evans Atta Mills – 10 years on.,” he said Prof Mills made a great impact on the country.



“Even though he served for a very short time he made a great impact on the country. It is instructive to know that it was during his time that the country achieved the highest-ever economic growth which is 14 per cent, unprecedented in the history of this country, highest economic growth in the world.”