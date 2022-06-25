If you live in a flood-prone area, always have a Plan B – Western Region Minister

General News of Saturday, 25 June 2022

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah has advised people residing in flood-prone areas to have a fallback plan so that they relocate when their houses get flooded.



According to him, in order to avoid needless deaths when it rains, residents should stay with family or friends until the flood waters recede so they return home.



“Those who stay in areas that are prone to flooding, they should always have a plan B. When it starts raining, you should move to your sister or brother for a week or two so that when the rain subsides you come back home.



"Otherwise, it will keep flooding and you keep complaining…If you are not careful and you sleep in when your room has gotten flooded and you are locked up, you get submerged in the water and you die. We don’t want people to be dying in the rains “, Mr. Okyere Darko-Mensah told the media.



He also suggested that citizens should restrict their movements during heavy downpours especially when they don’t have any serious activity to attend to.



“We should all be cautious when it starts raining…follow the simple advice that is always coming from NADMO, if you are in a low-lying area and it starts raining, have your plan B and move out. If you have to travel in the rain, make sure it is a really essential travel…”



During a tour of the flooded areas on Wednesday after Tuesday’s downpour Mr. Okyere Darko-Mensah said that the flooding incident on the Takoradi-Agona-Tarkwa Highway is due to engineering problems noting that “engineers will have to come and get us some huge storm drains so that rain water will be able to be transferred from uphill to downhill into the Whin River.”