‘If you have the men, without unity, you don’t have the mind' – NPP told

Apostle Dr. Emmanuel Osei Kwabena Donkor, a former General Secretary of the Christ Apostolic Church, has called on the governing New Patriotic Party, NPP, to unite on the path toward nation-building.



Preaching at the Thanksgiving service of the party’s 30th anniversary over the weekend, the clergyman entreated the rank and file of the ruling party to shun disunity, individualism, and parochial interests and rather build a strong party if they want the country to progress.



Speaking at the event held at the University of Professional Studies Accra, UPSA, on Sunday, July 31, he submitted: “NPP talk about; we have the men! We have the men!! We have the men!!! If you have the men, without unity you don’t have the mind. Listen, because if the men are there and the men are not united, they will not give you their brains. The party will suffer and the nation will suffer.”



“They will sit down and watch; they want someone to fall for them to take the baton but you that one too, let me tell you if the group fails, if the nation fails, you have failed. Maybe you called a wrong person to speak today,” the man of God added amid cheers from a section of the congregation.



He explained that the Greek word for division “is not party, it’s not groupings but to tear apart. If the party in power is not united, the country will suffer.”



The thanksgiving event was attended by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, as well as some ministers of state, senior members of the party and the newly elected executives.



The event was held under the theme, “NPP@30: Our shared tradition, holding and working together a stable and prosperous nation.”.







