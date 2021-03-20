If you have a case you don't need a lot words - Kofi Bentil to government

General News of Saturday, 20 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In a reaction to a 21-page letter from the Office of the President to CSOs against corruption on the retirement of Daniel Yao Domelevo, the Vice President of Imani Africa, Kofi Bentil, has said that if the government had a good cause, it would speak less.



He explained that it is sad for the government to want to prove to the public that the man was not the right one for the job when on the contrary, he has been Ghana's best Auditor-General.



“If you have a good case, you don’t need a lot of words to explain yourself. It is clear that the public sees this as running out Domelevo who generally is considered to be the best Auditor-General we’ve had in this country. And the explanations have not helped them. It is just a sad attempt to try and switch the narrative. Let me say that in the case of Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, it may have worked, but in this particular case, it has the opposite effect."



Speaking on Saturday, March 20, 2021, edition of JoyNews' Newsfile, Kofi Bentil said that for the government to create the impression that Mr. Domelevo was unqualified or unfit for the role of Auditor General thereby pushing him out, make it clear what their intentions were all along.



“And if you read the long letter, it really has the first two pages that want to suggest that Daniel Yao Domelevo is one unqualified, unfit, a late implant to come and harass the present government and all the evidence is against that fact.



“You can go on and on but there are glaring actions and sometimes, they are patently illegal and all of this points to the fact that there is a concerted attempt to drag this man up," he said.