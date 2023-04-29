You are here: HomeNews2023 04 29Article 1757648

General News of Saturday, 29 April 2023

Disclaimer

Source: classfmonline.com

If you drive without a valid licence, DVLA''ll now impound your vehicle effective 1 May

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

DVLA says the action is in accordance with Road Traffic Regulations 47, 158 of LI 2180 of 2012 DVLA says the action is in accordance with Road Traffic Regulations 47, 158 of LI 2180 of 2012

From May Day 2023, any vehicle on the road, apart from security-branded ones, whose driver does not possess a valid licence, would be impounded by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA).

In a statement, the DVLA said the exercise is in accordance with Road Traffic Regulations 47, 158 of LI 2180 of 2012.

Vehicles whose drivers have no original licence or none at all or possess an expired licence or use a fake one or wrong class of licence are the target.

The DVLA said except for police, prisons, fire, military and immigration service vehicles, all others are affected.

"Please treat this as a caution to avoid embarrassment and inconvenience,” the DVLA warned.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment