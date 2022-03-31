If you doubted the insensitivity of Akufo-Addo's govt, look at how they dragged a sick MP to parliament - Ablakwa

General News of Thursday, 31 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Okudzeto exposes govt's insensitivity



E-Levy passed without Minority



It takes grit to sustain a hung parliament - Ablakwa



The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has called out the incumbent government over what he describes as their “stubborn insensitivity” in getting the Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) passed.



After months of backs and forths, parliament, without the Minority in attendance, passed the E-Levy on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.



Although the Minority had always kicked against the levy, it staged a walkout from parliament just before the controversial document was passed, giving reasons later to the effect that did so to show they stand with Ghanaians.



But reacting to their decision, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP said that the extent to which the government, led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, went to get this unpopular levy passed was a testament to their insensitivity.



“If anyone doubted the stubborn insensitivity of this government, just look at the extent they went in violating the dignity of their own extremely sick colleague MP by dragging him to the precincts of Parliament in an ambulance. That is not a superior political tactic, it is heartless politics without regard for human life. Politics must not be this ugly and barbaric,” he wrote in a post on Facebook.



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa further stated that the NDC MPs had done everything possible to ensure the E-Levy was not passed but admittedly, it had become evident that it takes much more to sustain a hung parliament of this nature.



“For 5 good months, we have stood by the Ghanaian people in fiercely resisting the E-Levy and standing up to a government desperately determined to do everything by hook or crook to impose the most unpopular tax policy of the Fourth Republic.



“It takes grit, strategy and integrity to sustain a hung parliament resistance of this kind for this long,” he added.



See the MPs full post here:



