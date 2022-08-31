If you do not operate within acceptable standards, your charter will be revoked - Prez to private universities

General News of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has cautioned private universities with charters to operate within acceptable standards or risk having their charters revoked.



The President issued the warning when he presented presidential charters to the Presbyterian, Methodist, and Catholic Universities during a brief ceremony at the Jubilee House on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.



The three tertiary institutions were previously affiliated with the University of Ghana and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. The charter gives them the authority to award their degrees and diplomas.



President Akufo-Addo congratulated the three universities on meeting the requirements to manage their affairs as full-fledged tertiary institutions during a ceremony at the Jubilee House in Accra.



In his address, he said the president on the recommendation of the Commission through the Minister of Education will revoke the charter of any university that fails to operate by the accepted standards.



He said universities should bear in mind that they would be closely monitored especially in areas of concern outlined by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission.



The President commended the three universities for their achievements so far and urged them to continue to improve and introduce more Innovative programs and courses “that will equip their students with the requisite skills and competencies needed to develop our country and transform progressively the economy”.



“Continue to carve niche areas for yourselves to help you differentiate yourselves from other tertiary education institutions,” he said.



Prof. Daniel Obeng Ofori, President of the Catholic University, thanked the President for granting charters to the three universities.



He promised that they would work hard to earn their new status.



“We accept the greater responsibility imposed on us as autonomous institutions, and we would do everything possible to live up to the charters granted us,” he said.