‘If you can’t afford the increased prices of alcohol, drink water instead’ – Maxwell Kofi Jumah

General News of Friday, 18 March 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

The Managing Director of the Ghana Industrial Holding Corporation (GIHOC) distilleries has asked Ghanaians who cannot afford the increased prices of alcohol to drink water.



Maxwell Kofi Jumah is reported to have said this in an interview on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM on Thursday, March 17, 2022.



The radio station made a post on its official Facebook page in which it reported the GIHOC MD as saying that his outfit has increased the prices of alcoholic beverages, and will continue to do so. He then went further to urge Ghanaians who are not prepared to pay the new prices to replace alcohol with water.



“We have increased the price of alcohol and we will continue to increase it. If you are not ready to buy then stop drinking alcohol and drink water,” Jumah said as quoted by Nhyira FM.



This announcement comes at the time prices of almost everything including fuel, food, transport among other things have skyrocketed, putting an extra burden on the already suffering Ghanaian.