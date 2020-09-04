General News of Friday, 4 September 2020

If you bring Mahama 1000 times, you’ll lose 1000 times – Rev. Owusu Bempah to NDC

Founder and leader of Glorious Word Ministry, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah

“If the NDC brings him thousand times, they will lose, thousand times” the words of Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah who has cast doubts on any hopes of John Dramani Mahama steering the affairs of the country again.



After losing the last election by a record one million votes four years ago, Mahama has returned with accomplished educationist Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang with a plea on Ghanaians to give him another chance to rule the country.



So far, he has promised to make primary healthcare free, legalize Okada and also pay clients of collapsed financial institutions.



But these promises which Mahama thinks will send him back to the Flagstaff will lead him nowhere according to Owusu Bempah.



In the past, he predicted or prophesied that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was going to win the 2020 elections but never had he said that Mahama was not going to be president again.



But his ‘God’ has now revealed the result of the 2020 elections to him as well as the future of Mahama and it certainly does not include the presidency.



He said on Neat FM that Mahama is a goner as far the presidency is concerned and there is no way back for him.



“Mark it, the 2020 elections won’t favour Mahama. Whatever he does, he will lose. He will never be president again. If the NDC brings him a thousand times, they will lose a thousand times. God’s anointing has left him so there is no way he can be president again”.



Owusu Bempah also has a bone to pick with some political commentators who associate themselves with the NDC.



Bempah holds that those people have been abusing him verbally and making unfounded statements about him.



He thus warned the NDC to tame them or forget about ever winning elections.



They are alleging that I have said that President Akufo-Addo will die if he doesn’t build a national cathedral. I want to say that it is not true and I have never said it anywhere. I don’t know where they heard it from but it is not true”.



“You can’t use politics and say negative things about me. If Mahama thinks Kevin Taylor can help him win the elections, then he should forget. Because that guy’s comment and conduct are not good. Abronye and Ernest Owusu Bempah always discuss issues instead of persons”.



“I can equally insult them but it’s because of my work. I’m not afraid of anyone but I am God’s servant. I’m not God but I want them to know that the more they insult me, the more they will be in opposition” he said on Okay FM.





