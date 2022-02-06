If you are not ready to serve, resign – Kennedy Agyapong goes wild on NPP MPs

General News of Sunday, 6 February 2022

Kennedy Agyapong, a member of Parliament on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party, has charged at colleague MPs who he claims are unwilling to sacrifice for the country and the party.



Kennedy Agyapong is incensed that some NPP MPs are focusing on their personal ambitions instead of that of the government and the country.



Speaking in a radio interview, Kennedy Agyapong hit out at some of his colleagues whom he says are unwilling to sacrifice their time for the passing of the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).



Kennedy Agyapong condemned their attitude and asked them to quit their positions if they lack the spirit to sacrifice for the party and Ghanaians.



“If you are not ready to be an MP, leave the post. Nobody forced you to be an MP. We are sick and tired of your bogus attitude. People are scared to tell you but I will because I don’t fear anyone. I have to go for check-up but I’m here because of my party and country.



“What kind of nonsense is going on in NPP. Every day, you hear them say this and that, you can go to hell. If you like, Ghana can burn and we don’t care. We are tired of your bogus attitude.”



Kennedy Agyapong absolved the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, from blame with respect to the stand-off over the controversial levy.



He argued that had it not been the fixation of some NPP MPs with their personal goals, Bagbin would not have been Speaker in the first place.



He said that bickering and in-fighting will not help the party, urging MPs to rather focus on the collective interest of Ghanaians and the party.



“Nobody should blame Bagbin, blame NPP MPs. We are afraid of covering them up. What’s going is bad. We are all serving Ghana so how can you be so bitter. Have you seen me in any position? We are tired of them. I had to go for check up on 28th January but I’m still here because I’m a good citizen and a good party man. We all have issues but we don’t go out there and sell the party,” he said.



Kennedy Agyapong further accused the National Democratic Congress of seeking to prevent the passage of the E-Levy due to fears of losing the 2024 elections.



"The NDC doesn't think about the poor... I will leave you to rate both NDC and NPP and tell me which among them brought social interventions that have benefitted the poor. The NDC only amass wealth when they come into power," said Mr. Agyapong.



"The NDC doesn't want the E-levy to be passed. They just want to see Akufo-Addo's good policies for Ghana in shambles. Just like John Mahama stood in Kumasi to say that Ghanaians easily forget things. Akufo-Addo was the one who ensured that Nurses who had stayed home for years were posted.” He sid.



