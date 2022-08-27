'If you annoy us, we'll kill you and bury you here' – The vile words of an anti-gay group to LGBTQ+ activist

General News of Saturday, 27 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An unknown group of anti-gay activists is reported to have held hostage the director of a human rights organization in Ghana that fights for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.



In the accounts of Rightify Ghana, the human rights organization, via a series of tweets, said its director (name withheld for security reasons) was held hostage by the group and taken through a very horrific experience.



“At this time last week, the Director of @RightifyGhana was being held hostage by seven homophobic men at an area in the Ashanti region of Ghana. He was beaten and threatened with a knife by the men who demanded for a ransom to (be) paid before releasing him,” one of the tweets said.



It continued that their director’s life was threatened with words, with the assailants claiming that they could do so without anybody ever finding out about it.



"If you annoy us, we will kill you and bury you here and no one would know," another tweet read.



The group also narrated that their director was taken captive around 11:20 am on Saturday, August 20, 2022, while he was out investigating an alleged abuse case involving an LGBTQ+ person.



“He was taken hostage around 11:20 AM while doing a follow-up on an alleged abuse case, which turned out to be a trap by a notorious violent and organized anti-gay group," it added.



Read the tweets below:





???? TRIGGER WARNING



At this time last week, the Director of @RightifyGhana was being held hostage by seven homophobic men at an area in the Ashanti region of Ghana.



He was beaten and threatened with a knife by the men who demanded for a ransom to paid before releasing him.



1/7 pic.twitter.com/eCO3j4AwEL — Rightify Ghana (@RightifyGhana) August 27, 2022

EA/BOG