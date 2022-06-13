If we monetize NDC’s internal elections, it means we are thieves like NPP- Muntaka

Politics of Monday, 13 June 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed-Muntaka Mubarak, has advised the party to resist interested candidates seeking positions to monetize the process.



He has, therefore, admonished party delegates to be watchful of candidates who would present them with money and other items to buy their conscience in voting for them.



To him, if the electoral process of the NDC is monetized, then there would be no difference between them and the NPP.



According to him, only thieves will monetize the electoral process, and the governing NPP has exhibited these traits in their ongoing internal party elections.



"In NDC, money should not be the deciding factor. Let us look at the substance and those capable of leading us. It is the only that we can differentiate ourselves from NPP. If we [NDC] and the NP[P are the same, why should Ghanaians change NPP and bring us? If NPP takes vans with money to their regional congress and shared it, and the NDC does the same thing, why would any ordinary Ghanaian change one thief and bring another group of thieves?”



He stressed the NDC to be watchful of those trying to use not only money to buy votes.



"Let us make sure that we will not sell our conscience for people who will come and lead t5he party and then mortgage it to our own detriment.”



He was speaking to journalists to journalists after he had visited the Kumasi Islamic Senior School where the Police allegedly fired live bullets into a crowd of protestors.