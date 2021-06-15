'If we have to kill murderers, let's kill them' – Dep. AG nominee supports death penalty

General News of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

A Deputy Attorney General nominee, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, has told parliament’s Appointments Committee on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 that if a murderer must be executed for his crime, so must be done.



Mr Tuah-Yeboah, who described himself as a 'realist' and 'positivist', said Ghana’s laws on the death penalty must not be scrapped but rather applied if need be.



“If murderers have to be killed, they should be killed,” he told the committee.



According to him, “if we look at some of the murder cases that we’ve seen, especially when it comes to robbery with murder and the callous nature that some of them carry out those actions”, then he is against abolishing capital punishment – at least, for now.



“I equally also hold this view that, as it exists in the USA, if stakeholders may want to venture into grading murders, I subscribe to the full execution of their sentences”, insisting: “If the person is a murderer, and they have to be killed, they must be killed.”



Ghana has not executed any of its 160 death row inmate for some two decades now.



Human rights organisations like Amnesty International have always argued against the death penalty and continuously advocated its repeal.



Read below the profile of Mr Tuah-Yeboah:



ALFRED TUAH-YEBOAH was born on the 28th of September 1975.



He comes from Drobo, Jaman South Municipality in the Bono Region of Ghana.



He is married with three(3) Children. He is a member of the Temple of Praise Church (TOP CHAPEL).



HIS ACADEMIC AND PROFESSIONAL QUALIFICATIONS



MSc. ( Defence and International Politics ) Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College-Accra (2017) Professional Law course - Ghana School of Law (2002) Bachelor of Arts (Accounting and Law ) - University of Ghana-Legon (2000) Diploma (Business Management) - ICS, Glasgow, Scotland (2000) GCE “A” Level - Sunyani Secondary School (1995) GCE “O” Level - Drobo Secondary School (1993) Primary Education - St. James Preparatory School- Drobo (1988)





He has held various positions including present and past:



PRESENT POSITIONS;



Chairman - Advisory Board, Sunyani Nursing and Midwifery College (August 2019 to date) President - Ghana BAR Association, Brong Ahafo Region Branch (2015 up to date) Member - Ghana Bar Association National Council (2013 up to date) Member, Board of Directors - Bia Torya Community Bank Bonsu Nkwanta, Western Region of the Republic of Ghana (2007 up to date) Member, Board of Governors - St. James Seminary/Senior High School, Sunyani (2011 up to date) Chairman - Board of Directors, Jaman Radio, Drobo



PREVIOUS POSITIONS



Regional President - Sunyani Senior High School Old Students Association, (SOSA) Brong Ahafo Branch (2010 to 2018) Member Board of Governors - Sunyani Senior High School, Sunyani (2010 to 2017) Board Chairman - Storm F.M. Limited, Sunyani, Brong Ahafo Region (2011 up to 2014). Member - Entity Tender Committee, University of Energy & Natural Resources (UENR), Sunyani, Brong Ahafo Region (2013 to 2016) Chairman - Disciplinary Committee, Regional Football Association of Brong Ahafo Region (2009 up to 2016) Secretary - Ghana Bar Association Brong Ahafo Branch (2013 to 2015) Assistant Secretary - Ghana Bar Association Brong Ahafo Branch (2008 to 2013). Member - Drafting Committee, Ghana BAR Association Annual Conferences (2008, 2009 and 2010) Member - Complaint Committee Jaman South Mutual Health Insurance (2005 to 2008) Financial Secretary - Students Representative Council, Ghana School of Law, Accra (2001-2002) Chairman Judicial Committee - Junior Common Room (JCR) Akuafo Hall, University of Ghana Legon (1999-2000) Judicial Committee Member - Students Representative Council (SRC), University of Ghana, Legon-Accra (1999-2000) Legal Advisor - Business House, School of Administration (University of Ghana, Legon-Accra (2000) Auditor - Law Students’ Union Faculty of Law, University of Ghana-Legon, Accra (1998-1999) Regional Organizer - National Service PersonnelAssociation (NASPA), Brong Ahafo Branch (1995-1996) Secretary - National Service Personnel Association (NASPA), Jaman District, Brong Ahafo Region (1995 – 1996)





PRESENT EMPLOYMENT POSITION



Managing Partner/Head of Chamber Otu-Essel, Tuah – Yeboah & Associates, Asempa Chambers Private Legal Practitioners, Part-Time Lecturer, Faculty of Law, College of Science, Arts and Education- Sunyani Part-time Lecturer, Catholic University College of Ghana, Fiapre / Sunyani





PROFESSIONAL WORK EXPERIENCE



Private Legal Practice with Otu-Essel, Tuah – Yeboah & Associates, Sunyani from (2002 to date) NATIONAL SERVICE Drobo Senior High School (1995 to 1996) Regional Office, Office of the Legal Aid Scheme – Brong Ahafo Region (2002 to 2003)





POLITICAL ACTIVITIES



Bono Regional Campaign team Member, 2020 Elections Head of legal team, NPP Bono Region Member of a three (3) member team that collated the Presidential and Parliamentary election results at the party’s collation centre in Sunyani in the 2020 elections. Represented NPP at the Bono Regional collation centre of the electoral commission in the 2020 elections. Contested in the NPP Parliamentary Primaries in Sunyani East constituency, 2020 Supervised the conduct of the Brong Ahafo Regional Executives Elections of the NPP in 2018. Member Conflict Resolution Committee of NPP in the Brong Ahafo Region from 2018 up to date. Election Monitor / Observer for NPP in charge of Jaman North and South Constituencies for 2016 General Elections. In charge of Monitoring the 2012 General Elections on behalf of NPP in the Berekum East, Dormaa East, Dormaa West, Jaman South and Jaman North Constituencies. Member, Regional Disciplinary Committee for NPP in Brong Ahafo Region from 2014 to date. Member, Legal Committee for NPP in Brong Ahafo Region from 2004 to date. Deputy Brong Ahafo Regional Secretary of NPP from 2010 – 2014. Contested in Parliamentary primaries of NPP in the Jaman South Constituency in 2007. Polling Agent for NPP in the Jaman South Constituency in 2004 and 2008 General Elections. Member of Communication Team of NPP in Brong Ahafo Region from 2005 to 2012. Elections Observer for NPP in the Jaman South Constituency in 2000 General Elections. Trained as an Election Observer / Monitor for NPP at the University of Ghana, Legon in 2000. Legal Advisor, University of Ghana Branch of NPP (1998 to 2000). A card-bearing Member of NPP since 1996.





DISSERTATION WRITTEN



Sustaining Global Peace and Security in the 21st Century- the Role of the Permanent Membership of the United Nations Security Council (2017)





AWARD RECEIVED



Recipient of Kenneth D. Laryea Best student award in the Law of Evidence, Ghana School of Law (2002)



PROFESSIONAL BODIES CONFERENCES ATTENDED



American BAR Association (ABA) Annual Conference (2014) in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. American BAR Association (ABA) Annual Conference (2013) in San Francisco, California-USA American BAR Association (ABA) Annual Conference (2012) in Chicago, Illinois- USA. Ghana BAR Association Annual Conferences from 2003 up to date.



SKILLS ACQUIRED



Licensed Driver since 2003 Sufficient knowledge in Information and Communication Technology





LANGUAGE ABILITIES



English language - Excellent command Twi - “ “





HOBBIES



Football, Table tennis, Lawn Tennis and Reading