If we had proceeded with E-levy voting, Majority would have been 137 against 136 Minority – Ayariga

Politics of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

Bawku Central lawmaker Mahama Ayariga has explained the reason for the Minority’s walkout from Parliament during the approval of the E-levy.



The Minority in Parliament on Tuesday, March 29 staged a walkout during the second reading on the E-levy. They walked out after the Minority Leader leader Haruna Iddrisu said the NDC MPs remain united in opposing the policy.



Contributing to the E-levy debate on the floor of the House on Tuesday, he described the policy proposal as punitive which if approved will further increase the “the high cost of doing business in the country.”



“E-levy is the nuisance of nuisance tax,” he said, adding that “businesses are suffering under your watch. We are united that we will not support E-levy, we will not vote for E-levy.”



Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta moved a motion for the passage of the E-levy in Parliament.



This was after he presented a statement on the E-levy in the House.



“I, therefore, move the motion” for the passage of the E-levy, he said. Obuasi West MP Kwaku Kwarteng seconded the motion.



However, just before he finished making his statement Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu rose and said they could not deliberate on it because they did have access to the report. His position was supported by Tamale Central lawmaker Murtala Mohammed.



Ruling on the matter, Speaker Alban Bagbin said, “The copies of the report are being distributed now, I don’t think it is proper for us to suspend sitting, I will give you time to read the report to make a meaningful contribution.”



Speaking on this issue on the Sunrise show on 3FM with Alfred Ocansey on Wednesday, March 30, Mr. Ayariga said “Technically speaking, the minority would have been 136 as of the time we were to vote. If we had proceeded with the voting process the majority would have been 137 as against 136 with the minority.”







