'If we are not disciplined we may end up breaking ourselves, not the eight' – Sammi Awuku to NPP

Politics of Sunday, 18 July 2021

Source: McAnthony Dagyenga, Correspondent

The National Organiser for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku, has called on executives and the rank and file of the Party to make it a conscious effort to do away with indiscipline in the NPP if they really want to win the 2024 general elections.



To him, the attitude of party footsoldiers turning funeral grounds into campaign platforms, even when it is not time for internal elections, is a high level of indiscipline that can cause the NPP greatly if not checked immediately.



He said that strategy could end up causing deep cracks in the party and may lead the NPP into a ditch.



Sammi Awuku made this call in Koforidua on Saturday, July 17, 2021 when he addressed about 275 constituency chairpersons during a special conference to launch their “NPP Constituency Officers’ Welfare” Fund.



“There is a growing sense and strategy of turning funeral grounds into campaigning grounds for would be presidential aspirants. As much as possible the constituency executives are expected to preserve the unity of the party. But when it turns out that we are active as constituency executives, play the ostrich, stand aside and send your youth organisers to mobilise people to cheer Mr. A or Mr. B, it will make your work difficult if we want to organise our party at the base," he said.



“If we don’t manage the internal primaries and party discipline we may end up breaking ourselves before breaking the eight. We can only break the eight if we are disciplined as a party."



“We can only break the eight when we also get to understand that as constituency chairpersons, we have to be very tough on it...to whoever is a beneficiary or victim, we have to put our foot on the ground (to stop that),” he stressed.



The NPP National Organiser urged the constituency executives to “strengthen the base, get it right with our polling station reorganisation through the structures so that when we are moving and the elephant is backing, victory will be ours.”