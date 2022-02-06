If the fundamentals are weak, E-levy will expose you – Manasseh ‘teases’ government

General News of Sunday, 6 February 2022

Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has borrowed Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s popular phrase ‘if the fundamentals are weak, the change rate will expose you’ to subtly slam the Akufo-Addo led administration.



It will be recalled that in 2014, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, while commenting on the continuous depreciation of the cedi, said that “if the fundamentals are weak, the exchange rate will expose you”.



In a post on his social media handle, Manasseh Azure Awuni said the desperation by the government to push through with the controversial E-levy exposes the economy’s weak fundamentals.



He indicated that the government can tell a lie about it but the glaring show of desire to pass the E-levy will contradict the lies.



“You can tell all the lies you want, but if the fundamentals of the economy are weak, desperation for the e-levy will expose you,” he posted on his Facebook timeline.



The controversial E-levy has engaged public attention in the latter part of last year and the early days of this year.



While the NPP Majority in Parliament is in full support of the levy, the NDC Minority side is opposed to it stating that it will impose hardship on Ghanaians.



The bill when passed will slap a 1.75% on all electronic transactions including mobile money.



Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta insists that Ghana’s economy will collapse if the bill is not passed.



Meanwhile, he is expected to withdraw the bill and reintroduce it at a 1.5% rate following stakeholder engagement through a town hall meeting.