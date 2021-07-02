If the UK Methodist wants to behave like goats by approving same-sex, not in Ghana - Bishop

General News of Friday, 2 July 2021

Methodist Bishop, Bishop Stephen Richard Bosomtwe Ayensu, has slammed the Methodist Church UK for permitting same-sex marriage.



The man of God said the Methodist Church Ghana would not behave like the UK and endorse an evil practice.



Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he described the decision as ungodly and an affront to the teachings and doctrines of the Christian religion.



He told host Kwabena Agyapong the decision by the UK church is not something Ghana endorses.



The Methodist Church has become the largest religious denomination in Britain to approve of same-sex marriage.



The Church took the decision through a vote at a conference with 254 voting in favour with 46 against.



The Methodist Church is Britain’s fourth-largest Christian denomination with about 164,000 members across more than 4,000 churches.



Reacting, the man of God assured Ghanaians that the Methodist Church in Ghana will forever disapprove of same-sex marriage.



He commended parliament for its resolve to pass a bill to ban all forms of LGBTQI+ activities.



The values and norms in Ghana are against and as such, Ghanaians especially the Church will not endorse such activities, he averred.



He said "we will not behave like goats. If the UK Methodist Church wants to approve same-sex marriage, they should go ahead and do it. We will not entertain such evil practices in Ghana."