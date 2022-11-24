If someone should be blamed for NDC's 'failure' to collate results, it should be Asiedu Nketiah – Ofosu-Ampofo

Politics of Thursday, 24 November 2022

The National Chairman of the major opposition party, the National Democratic Congress, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has said people cannot blame him for the party’s 2020 election defeat on the grounds that the party could not collate its own results.



According to him, the NDC was able to collate its own results, which showed that the party did not lose the 2020 presidential election.



He added that even if it is true that the party did not gather the election result efficiently the only person who can be blamed for it is the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.



“We collated our results… When we talk about collation, it is done at the constituency level. In any case, if we fail to collate our results, the chief executive of the party is the general secretary.



“He runs the party day to day, all the departments of the party are under him, they report directly to him. So, if he is coming to contest me why will you single out the chairman and say the chairman should be held responsible,” he said in Twi in an interview on GhiOne monitored by GhanaWeb.



The NDC chairman also said that the only reason the party did not use its collated results in the 2020 election petition was that the lawyers decided to make a constitutional case rather than using the collated results of the party.



“We did not go to court to use documents. They (the lawyers) were not interested in going into the pink sheets one by one; otherwise, we had an audit team to go into the result of the election, and we did all the necessary analysis, including instances of over-voting and people voting without verification, ” he added.



Meanwhile, the NDC national executive elections are slated for December 17, 2022.



Ofosu-Ampofo is expected to face stiff competition from the outgoing General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, for the chairmanship position.



