If received our letters, then a gatekeeper kept them from you – Expeditioners to Kantanka CEO

General News of Wednesday, 9 August 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Teddy Kwabena Peprah, one of the expeditioners who successfully completed a 10,000-kilometre road trip from Accra to London, has reacted to Kantanka Automobiles CEO Safo Kantanka Jr.’s reaction to why the company refused to fund their expedition.



Peprah told a gathering in the United Kingdom that the CEO should not pretend he didn’t get their request.



He claimed that if the CEO did not receive the aforementioned letter from the group, it was held by a gatekeeper.



According to him, as they were about to leave Ghana, the group wrote to the company and others since it would have been an opportunity to promote Ghana-made automobiles.



He stated that they made an effort to meet with the CEO of Kantanta because some others did not take it seriously.



In response to a question about why they didn’t employ Katanka vehicles, he stated that meetings with the CEO were fruitless because he was always busy.



He said that they had to give up at some point because their efforts were not fruitful.



Later, when the group shared a portion of their story on social media, the CEO of the company responded, saying he had no idea they had asked for sponsorship.



Peprah stated that he had to reach out to the CEO privately on the topic and advised him to stop commenting on the matter because if he did not receive their letters, someone he referred to as a gatekeeper may have sat on them.



“If you didn’t get it, then you have somebody who is a gatekeeper because all the efforts we made are there and we can share them.” But let’s end it here”.