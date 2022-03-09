If need be, I'll contest decision - Petitioner in Supreme Court case

General News of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Supreme Court strikes down order 109(3) of the Standing Orders of Parliament



Supreme Court rules that Deputy Speakers can vote while presiding



7 judges of the Supreme Court passed judgment on constitutional petition



Justice Abdulai, the lawyer who took a case to the Supreme Court of Ghana to seek interpretation into some provisions of the constitution, has indicated that he might contest portions of the ruling.



The lawyer was seeking the interpretation of Articles 103 and 104 of the 1992 Constitution, on the back of the decision by the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, to vote while presiding over the House.



After listening to arguments, the Supreme Court presided over by Justice Jones Dotse, held that the Deputy Speaker does not lose his right to take part in decision-making upon a true and proper interpretation of Article 103 and 104 of the 1992 Constitution.



The court, therefore, held that the passing of the budget on November 30, 2021, in which Joe Osei Owusu, the First Deputy Speaker counted himself as part of the quorum, was valid.



Also, the court has struck down order 109(3) of the standing orders of Parliament which prevented a deputy speaker presiding from voting, as unconstitutional.



But reacting to this in an interview with GhanaWeb, Justice Abdulai said that when he gets the full details of the court ruling, he will decide on whether to contest the decision in particular that allows for Deputy Speakers to vote or not.



“When I obtain a copy on Friday as the Supreme Court has promised, I’ll look at it and take the most appropriate steps if need be to have those portions looked at again but until then, I think it’s a win for the constitution and it is a win for mother Ghana,” he said.



The Supreme Court judges who decided on the case were justices Jones Dotse, Nene Amegatcher, Prof Ashie Kotey, Mariama Owusu, Lovelace Johnson, Clemence Honyenuga and Emmanuel Kulendi.