If it will take the removal of all cabinet ministers for NPP to succeed, I will support it – Okaikoi Central MP

Source: classfmonline.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Okaikoi Central, Patrick Yaw Boamah, has said he does not believe in breaking the eight but in winning successive elections.



According to the MP, he will support the removal of cabinet ministers, if that it is what it will take for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to win successive elections.



Speaking to Class FM’s Parliamentary Correspondent, Kekeli Havila, Tuesday, 25 October 2022, the Okaikoi Central MP, supported calls for the removal of the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta by the Majority caucaus.



“It's a good call, that as a concerned majority, we want our government to succeed. So if for example common fund has not been released and it’s affecting the performance of MPs and MMDCEs who have been appointed by the President, then steps ought to be taken, we need to hear from our Finance Minister, we need to hear from our President on steps that are being taken.



“When it comes to the removal of a Minister, the Constitution says you need 2/3 of members present and voting and it’s like secret ballot, from the way things are you cannot guarantee it, you cannot and so I don’t think it’s the interest of our side of government to remove our Minister.”



He noted that the party has to do what it deems best in order to sustain its interests of breaking the eight.



“But when push comes to shove, to save the party, the government that we’re asking to break the eight, which I don’t believe in, I believe in winning successive elections.



“We’re not here to win two elections and say we’re breaking the eight. No,” he stressed.



He added: “I believe in winning successive elections, eight is just too small so whatever it takes for the government to put in place the right measures, if it requires removing all the cabinet ministers and setting up a new government, then we’ll support it if that is what will win us successive elections, we support it.”



The majority caucus in parliament has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to compel Finance Minister Ken Ofor-Atta and the Minister of State in the Finance Ministry, to resign.



The Majority caucus have also threatened to boycott the reading of the 2023 budget statement in Parliament if government fails to heed their demand.



Speaking to the Parliamentary Press Corps, when Parliament resumed on today, spokesperson for the majority, Andy Appiah Kubi, noted that the recent economic challenges facing the country is of great concern to the majority caucus.



He further noted that the removal of Mr Ofori-Atta from office will restore the hope of Ghanaians in the country’s economy.



“We’re by this medium, communicating our strong desire that the President change the Minister of Finance and the Minister of State in the Finance Ministry without further delay in order to restore hope into the financial sector and reverse the downward trend in the growth of the economy,” he said.



He stressed that: “The Minister of Finance Honourable Ken-Ofori-Atta and the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Honourable Charles Adu-Boahen, be removed from office.”



According to the majority caucus, it will not participate in any government business in the House, if the two persons are not removed from office.



“Notice is hereby served that until such persons as aforementioned are made to resign or removed from office, we members of the majority caucus here in Parliament will not participate in any business of government by or for the President by any other Minister.



“We’re saying that if our request is not responded to positively, we will not be here for the budget hearing neither will we participate in the debate,” it said.



