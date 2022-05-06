‘If he tries it on me, I will go for him’ – Edudzi Tamakloe warns

General News of Friday, 6 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe has expressed his discontentment with some comments made by the Attorney General Godfred Dame which he believes are personal attacks on his person.



Godfred Dame after court proceedings on May 4 on the case involving three NDC MPs who were seeking an injunction on the implementation of the E-levy said the NDC lawyer [Edudzi Tamakloe] was an ‘embarrassing spectacle’ on the day.



He also questioned the basis for the application saying that "you do not go to court with speculations and conjecture".



Both comments seem to have upset the NDC lawyer.



In an interview with Accra-based Joy FM, Lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe accused the Attorney-General of having no regard for candour and honesty.



He said he was not going to take any attack from the AG while additionally describing him as an ‘NPP propagandist’ than a minister for justice.



“He filled an affidavit disposing to the fact that 266 MPs approved E-levy. Clearly, he knew that the exhibit AG that he submitted in court was corrected and that correction was accepted by Parliament on the 31st.



“If he has any regard for due diligence if he has any regard for candour and honesty and he wanted the court to have a full appreciation of what transpired in Parliament he ought to have brought [the corrected vote and proceedings]…and we did that.



“I didn’t want to comment on this whole injunction until he decided to descend into the gutters. Unfortunately, this is the Attorney General that we have to contend with.



“He sees himself more of an NPP propagandist than the minister of justice. I am not going to take that from him,” Lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe said.



Citing the comments made by Godfred Dame on the injunction application against Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson, he [Edudzi Tamakloe] continued that the AG was found to engaging in merit review of cases when the substantive issue has not been determined.



“What is it that he knows?” Lawyer Tamakloe quizzed.



“We have had Attorney Generals of this Republic [sic]. This low, we have never had it. And let the record reflect….me…if he tries it on me, I will go for him [if he tries that],” he added amidst interjections from the host.



