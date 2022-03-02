If he dares to vote while presiding, he will be met with resistance - Bawa to Joewise

General News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minority MPs reject E-Levy



I will vote again when I am in the chair - First Deputy Speaker declares



Minority advises govt to cut down on expenditure



A Member of Parliament on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has stated that he and his colleagues will not sit down and allow the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, to pass a vote when he is presiding over the House.



According to Edward Abambire Bawa, the MP for Bongo, should the Bekwai MP attempt any such thing again, he will be met with heavy resistance, and as such, he should be guided, reports adomonline.com.



“You can take my words to the bank; he will be matched squarely on that; he will be resisted. That you can take to the bank, it is an assurance I am giving you,” he said.



It will be recalled that the Bekwai MP, Joseph Osei-Owusu, become the centre of huge controversy and near fisticuffs in parliament in the later part of 2021 when he passed a vote in the House during the admission of the controversial Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy).



Following that, and with several arguments for and against such a move by the sit-in Speaker to count himself during a vote, Joseph Osei Owusu has publicly stated that when such an opportunity presents itself again, he will pass a vote.



But this is something Edward Bawa said will not be countenanced in any way.



He added that if it is a subject of the government managing the economy, resorting to using all means possible to pass the E-Levy should not be the only way out.



He believes that when the government uses resources judiciously, that would be a great step to achieving a more stable economy.



“The issue of making resources available for the government for development must not necessarily be as a result of trying to look for more money. You can also look at cutting down expenditure,” he said.



Bawa added that this is not new as he and his colleagues on the Minority have severally advised on other effective ways that the government can manage its resources.



“We have given government areas that we can look out to cut the expenditure and still be able to make that 6.9 billion cedi. Unless the government is not telling us the truth then we have a challenge,” he said.



The E-Levy, which has become a major talking point in parliament in the last few months, is expected back in the chamber for deliberations, amidst several rejections from Ghanaians.