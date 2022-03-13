If govt can find legal means to pass E-Levy why not? - Ayeh Paye replies NDC

General News of Sunday, 13 March 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Supreme Court by a unanimous decision settled this contentious issue ruling on Wednesday that a "Deputy Speaker is entitled to be counted as a member of Parliament for quorum" and can as well "vote and take part in the decision of parliament".



The landmark ruling was given after private legal practitioner, Justice Abdulai, filed a case against the Attorney-General to contest the First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu’s decision to count himself during a vote to approve the 2022 budget.



The apex court also struck down Order 109(3) of the Standing Orders of Parliament as unconstitutional.



Reacting to this, the Minority leader of Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu described the ruling as judicial support for the controversial E-levy.



“This is a judicial support of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s E-Levy that he is labouring to pass,” he said.



This comment has been widely supported by the National Democratic Congress (NDC)



Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayensuano constituency, Samuel Ayeh-Paye reacting to this position on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo': "If I'm a government in power and I know I need this E-levy to help run my administration but some people are blocking the way, and there's a legal means to get the bill passed, I'll explore it...."



