'If gold rust, what will iron do?' - Charlotte Osei reacts to ‘Holy kiss’ scandal

Former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Madam Charlotte Kesson-Smith Osei chose a poetic reaction to the St. Monica 'Holy Kiss' saga hours after the video went viral on social media platforms.
Mrs Osei via her verified Twitter handle posted a quote from famed British poet, Geoffrey Chaucer on Tuesday, August 17.
“. . . if gold rust, what then will iron do? For if a priest be foul in whom we trust, No wonder that a common man should rust. . . .” her quote from the father of English literature read.
Geoffrey Chaucer is widely considered the greatest English poet of the Middle Ages, he is best known for The Canterbury Tales.
He has been called the "father of English literature", or, alternatively, the "father of English poetry"
