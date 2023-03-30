'If construction resumes on the cathedral, workers will die, and Akufo-Addo will be buried there first if completed' – Apostle

General News of Thursday, 30 March 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Hezekiah Apostolic Prayer Ministry’s founder and general overseer has warned that a bloody cloud is gathering around the National Cathedral project.



According to Apostle Kwabena Agyei, the cathedral project was supposed to be built in Dodowa rather than the current location.



He claimed that the project has been stalled because the government has refused to listen to God’s voice.



He stated that the site where the cathedral is being built was originally intended to be used for the construction of a new Parliament.



He said that he personally informed the government and the Christian Council, but that no one is paying attention.



According to Apostle Agyei, if the leaders do not listen and resume the project, something strange will occur, resulting in massive bloodshed on the construction site.



“Something bloody will happen the next time they restart construction on the project. A machine will fail, and something bloody will happen, killing some of the workers. When that happens, you’ll see headlines like ‘bloody cathedral’ in the news. Then it would be too late.”



Meanwhile, he has stated that if the cathedral is finished, President Akufo-Addo will be buried there.



He noted that a cemetery would be built there and that Nana Akufo-Addo would be the first to be buried there.



“Did you know the cathedral has a cemetery? You can see in the photos that the late Atta Mills was buried here. Who do you believe will be buried in the cathedral? Nana Akufo-Addo, he said, as some journalists yelled 'eiii!'



The man of God then inquired, “Why are you screaming eiii! That is what I saw in God’s prophecy to me. What makes you so surprised? I witnessed the prophecy. Kwame Nkrumah has arrived. Atta is also present, and I noticed that Nana Addo was buried here. The cathedral is more than that. There is a place where coffins are buried, similar to Buckingham Palace.



"It is more than a cathedral, and I know that when President Akufo-Addo dies, he will be buried there. It’s written in the prophecy. It was revealed to me by God. I’ve written letters to them, but no one has responded,” he explained.



He insisted that the project be redesigned and sent to Dodowa if we wanted to avoid disaster.



He made the remarks at the launch of ‘THE B.I.G,’ an acronym for ‘The Believe in God’ and ‘Believe in Ghana,’ on March 29, 2023.