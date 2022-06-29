If President Akufo-Addo is watching the protest, he should be scared – Otokunor

Politics of Wednesday, 29 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Police vehicle destroyed during protest



Protestors turn up for second day of demo



Protesters attack journalists during demo



Peter Boamah Otokunor, Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, has said that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should be scared if he is watching how Ghanaians have come out in their numbers to protest the current economic hardship.



He noted that the ordinary Ghanaian spirit is unrelenting and cannot be doused, adding that the president should be afraid of the anger of the people.



Reacting to the clash between the police and protesters on the first day of the protest, he noted that they are peaceful demonstrators who want to express their “disquiet and abhorrence for the mismanagement and corruption of this government and nothing is going to stop us”.



The NDC Deputy Secretary noted that the government was expecting people to retreat and not turn up for the protest after yesterday’s clash but Ghanaians have poured in to make another statement.



“I’m sure what they did yesterday, they thought that they were going to put fear into the people and nobody will come out look at the numbers, look at the humongous numbers that are out, they are there to make another statement that Mr. Akufo-Addo, enough is enough we are tired of your aggression, we are tired of the tyranny, we are tired of the corruption, we are tired of the mismanagement and that enough is enough,” he noted.



Otokunor further noted that the current government is clueless in managing the economy.



He added that nothing or no one will deter them from protesting. "We are going to do this demonstration over and over again," he said.



Okada riders, kayaye girls, and persons from all walks of life have joined the second day of the ‘Arise Ghana Demo’. The protesters will be moving from the El-Wak sports stadium to the Parliament of Ghana.







DEA/FNOQ