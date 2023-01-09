‘If Ofori-Atta is not a greedy and selfish person, why is he still in office?' – Akandoh asks

Politics of Monday, 9 January 2023

Member of Parliament for Juaboso constituency, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has expressed dissatisfaction with the choice of the finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta to serve as a caretaker minister for Trade and Industry.



According to him, the finance minister's self-interest and greed are the reasons why he is still in office even though his own NPP MPs have called for his resignation due to his incompetence at the ministry of finance.



“If he [Mr. Ofori-Atta] is not a greedy person and selfish, why is he still in office when his own Members of Parliament are saying he should resign? If he thinks that he is offering us something good, can’t he resign if he has a conscience,” he asked.



According to citinewsroom.com, Akando stated that aside from the finance minister being incompetent, he is also arrogant.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to serve as the caretaker Minister of Trade and Industry.



The development comes after the President accepted the resignation of Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen after reports emerged, he tendered his resignation on Thursday 5, 2023.



A statement issued by the Presidency on January 6, 2023, noted that Ken Ofori-Atta will assume the position of caretaker Minister of Trade and Industry until a substantive minister is appointed for the ministry.



