If NDC members were in leaked tape, they would be in jail for treason by now – Barker-Vormawor

The lead convener of #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has questioned how the state is handling the leaked tape of an alleged plot by a leading member of the Ghana Police Service and a New Patriotic Party (NPP) bigwig to charge the Inspector General of Police (IGP) in order to be able to rig the 2024 election.



In a post shared on Facebook, on Thursday, July 13, 2023, Barker-Vormawor said that he is not so worried about the desire of the senior police officers in the tape to change the IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, which he describes as normal internal office politics.



He said that what he is so worrying is the intention of senior police officers to rig an election; adding that if the people captured in the tape were members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), they would be in jail by now being prosecuted for treason.



“But these individuals were directly discussing rigging the 2024 elections using the police as the instrument of such rigging. Senior Police Officers were plotting how the elections can be compromised. Now that is not just criminal but subversive of our democracy



“I dare say that if the conversation had been about rigging the elections for the NDC, they would have already been picked up and charged with Treason felony.



‘It seems because they were talking about rigging elections for the NPP, this government, consistent with its playbook, has resolved to ignore the compromise of national security interests of this Republic,” parts of the post read.



Barker-Vormawor, who is currently being prosecuted for the “I would organise a coup myself” comment he made in 2022, said that the state can continue trialling him, as it turns a blind eye to the real dangers to Ghana’s democracy.



Background:



A leaked audio recording, allegedly involving a Police Commissioner and a politician discussing a plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, has ignited public outrage.



The recording features an officer who identifies himself as "Mensah" and a politician who is reportedly a regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Their conversation revolves around plans to remove the IGP from office due to fears that he would be too firm during the 2024 elections and prevent any potential rigging.



The Commissioner of Police also specifically identifies the IGP's handling of the Assin North by-election as evidence of his commitment to ensuring free and fair elections.



The Parliament of Ghana has set up a 7-member committee to conduct a probe into the leaked tape after calls by the NDC Members of Parliament.



Proponents of the government have however stated that the allegations in the said tape should not be taken seriously because the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has no plans to change IGP Dr Geroge Akuffo Dampare.



