If Kagame is delivering and the people want him to rule for 40 years, let him run - Gabby

General News of Tuesday, 12 July 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, has commented on political developments in Rwanda, where the President recently announced that he could contest for a fourth term in office.
Commenting on an Asaase Radio story titled: "Paul Kagame to seek fourth term as president of Rwanda," Gabby outlined four conditions for which Kagame could run or four more decades.
He cited Kagame delivering, free and fair elections, the people wanting him to continue in office and the rules allowing for him to carry on.
"If he is delivering and the elections are free and fair and the people want him to rule for 40 years and the rules allow…" his tweet read.
Kagame, in an interview with French broadcaster, France 24, disclosed that he is looking at running again in 2024. The 64-year-old has been in power for more than 20 years, but he said he would consider remaining in office for another 20 years.
“I consider running for another 20 years. I have no problem with that,” Kagame told the France 24 when asked about seeking re-election. “Elections are about people choosing,” he added.
If he is delivering and the elections are free and fair and the people want him to rule for 40 years and the rules allow… https://t.co/JsOaksPweq— Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) July 10, 2022