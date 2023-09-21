'If JJ can come back it will be good' – Sosu advocates radical leader for Ghana

General News of Thursday, 21 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency, Francis-Xavier Sosu has stated that Ghana is at a point where it requires radical leadership.



According to him, the country currently needs a reset of minds and values which ought to be led by a radical leader, the likes of former President Jerry John Rawlings.



“We do [need a radical leader]. In fact at this point if Rawlings can come back it will be good. We do because bro, if we don’t get radical leaders we are going nowhere.



"The kind of indiscipline in this nation, the kind of corruption and when I talk about corruption I am not only talking about financial corruption, even corruption of minds.



"The kind of thinking going on the minds of Ghanaians, if you go into students politics, common SRC elections and people are thinking of how to cheat. Then where is our morals, where is our values?” he stated in an interview on with Top FM’s Kwabena Owusu Agyemang.



The MP noted that while Ghanaians are generally religious, citizens of the country tend not to be godly in their dealings.



“I’ve seen that Ghanaians are so religious but yet not godly. We don’t have the fear of God in us, we don’t have the humility, empathy or love of God in us but everyday we engage in evil in the name of religion,” he stated.



According to the MP who described himself as a development oriented person instead of a politician, the time is nigh for Ghanaians to experience some activeness that will propel a change of mindset and attitudes.







GA/SARA



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:



