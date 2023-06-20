If I were Akufo-Addo, I'd have fired Bawumia – Suhuyini reacts to Bawumia’s campaign message

General News of Tuesday, 20 June 2023

The Member of Parliament for Tamale North constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhassan Suhuyini, has reacted to the campaign message of the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia after he filed nomination to be flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He indicated that the vice president’s claim that he has his own vision for the country to implement when he is voted as president is sheer wickedness after because he did not share those ideas with the president to fix the economy.



The Tamale North MP noted that if he were the president, Dr. Bawumia would be fired the next day for his comment.



“Then he tells us that it is now time for him to implement his own vision, goodness! If I were the Nana Akufo Addo, I would have fired him the next day. And that is why the people of Ghana must fire him.



“It’s of much wickedness that for six years, he’s been sitting in the vice president’s office with ideas that can transform this country, but the only time he will share with us is after enjoying the office of the vice president for eight years,” he said.



Suhuyini further argued that every sector of the economy is currently on its knees as a result of the ideas the vice president held on to throughout the years of the government in power.



By this, he holds Dr. Bawumia accountable for his role in the current economic crisis.



“He thinks we are yoyos, we are so stupid that after he enjoys the vice president office with his brilliant ideas about how to transform Ghana for eight years, we will now make him president for him to come with those ideas,. Wwicked!.



“Clear insubordination, if I were the president, I would have sacked him the next day. Because look at the mess that this country is in. I’ve told you about the three Es (Environmental mess, Educational mess and Economic mess) and you can add the rest, almost every sector is on its knees in this country. Yet, Dr Bawumia says he has great ideas that he is now about to unleash when he is voted as president,” he continued.



Adding on to his submission, the Tamale Central MP, Alhassan Suhuyini also demanded accountability over the vice president's performance in the current economic crisis for which he seeks to be president as a reward.



“So, what has he been doing as a vice president spearheading policies that are messing up the whole economy, the environment, and our educational sector, and he expects that he will be rewarded with the presidency,” he asked.



Suhuyini was speaking on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana which was monitored by GhanaWeb.







