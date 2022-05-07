If I support Alan, is he not a human being? – Ken Agyapong fumes at detractors

General News of Saturday, 7 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kennedy Agyapong angry at party detractors



Assin Central MP says he is the peacemaker in the NPP



Agyapong vows to withhold financial support to the party



Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong is unhappy with some members of the governing New Patriotic Party, NPP, who he accuses of being ungrateful.



According to him, a rife perception that he supports the 2024 presidential candidature of Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen has triggered dislike for him among some leading members.



Agyapong while speaking on Accra-based Oman FM earlier this week, charged that even a recent donation of over 2.7million cedis towards constituency level executive elections of the party has been misconstrued in some quarters.



Whiles not affirming whether he supported Alan Kyerematen or not, he asked repeatedly what was wrong if he indeed supported the Minister.



“When I said I was helping each constituency with GHC10,000 ….I later heard rumours that I had given GHC10,000 to each constituency in support of Alan, (even) if I support Alan, is he not a human being?



“If it is that I support Alan, is he not a human being? They shouldn’t annoy me, I am the one preaching for peace. I don’t fear anyone in this party, if I support Alan, is he not a human being?” he reiterated.



The outspoken lawmaker also vowed to keep all funds that he had originally earmarked to support the upcoming regional executive polls of the party.



“You wait and see, you think someone is afraid, I am looking for the man in this party that when I take a decision, he will challenge me, I want one person.



“We have turned into a party of beggars…. Ungrateful people. I have decided that I am keeping my money. The funds I decided to take to the regions, I am keeping it. I haven’t completed my factory but I am helping out of love to help constituencies,” he stressed.



Alan Kyerematen is seen as a frontrunner in the race to succeed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. His main contender is believed to be Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia – none of them have formally spoken about their ambitions despite their supporters making a case for either of them in media interviews.



The NPP is expected to elect a new presidential candidate ahead of the 2024 General Elections, this is because the second and final term of Akufo-Addo expires after the vote.



