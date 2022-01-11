If I receive prophecies on Akufo-Addo, IGP, CJ, Speaker; they will hear it – Prophet Oduro

General News of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Prophet Kofi Oduro of the Alabaster International Ministry has stated that irrespective of what laws Ghana has, he will not allow it to interfere with his work as a Man of God.



Speaking at the first 2022 Sunday service of his church, Oduro expressed shock at how some of his colleagues had cowered fearfully over the issuance of prophecies ostensibly because of a Police directive late last year.



“I was so puzzled and amazed by all-night services, I laughed from 11 till 12. Prophecies locked away like this. I never knew you are a fearful bunch, Ghanaian prophets, is it the case that you are filled with fear? You are cowards,” he charged.



In comments that followed, he stressed that there was no law that could ban prophecies adding that prophecies truly from God will supersede all earthly laws.



He added that in the event God gives him messages for whoever it is in the country, he will deliver it without fear or favour.



“As I am standing here, if God gives me a message for the President of this country he will hear it. I don’t care what law you have in this country. When God gives me a word for the IGP, he will hear it. I don’t care what law you have in this country.



“When God gives me a word for the Chief Justice, he will hear it. I don’t care what law you have in this country. When God gives me a word to the Speaker of Parliament, he will hear it,” he added.



“That there is a law that no one should prophesy, (is) nonsense. If your prophecy is of God, it will override the law. I’m serious. If your prophecy is of God, God will defend His word, fight for His word, defend His name and His word,” he told an elated congregation.



Police updates nation on 2022 prophecies



A number of known annual prophesiers while slamming the December 27, 2021 directive by the police warning against prophecies that could cause fear and panic, adopted rather mute prophecies as compared to point-blank pronouncements in years past during 2021 watch night services.



In their most recent statement of January 6, 2022, by way of updating the public on the issue of prophecies, the Police have hinted that they are reviewing videos of some 2022 prophecies and will take legal action if need be.



“Following this initiative, multiple video footages have come to our attention regarding the communication of prophecies on the night of 31st December 2021. Police have begun analysing these videos to ascertain whether any of them is in breach of the laws of the country and anybody found culpable will be put before a court,” part of the statement read.



The statement also urged prophets of the Gospel to continuously observe the ban on doom prophecies on a daily basis, failure which the relevant sanctions will be applied to culprits.



“We would like to caution that, the law on publication of information including prophecies that have the tendency to cause fear and panic or put people’s lives in danger, is not limited to 31st December only, but should be adhered to on a daily basis.



“We wish to reiterate that the law and the police are not against religious practices of the performance of religious doctrines and beliefs such as prophecies. However, if such information is communicated publicly and undermine the laws of the state, the relevant laws and sanctions will be applied,” the statement concluded.